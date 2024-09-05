‘Extreme danger’: New signs installed in B.C. canyon in wake of teen’s death

Lynn Canyon area on Vancouver’s North Shore is a popular area for hikers and adventurers

By Mina Kerr-Lazenby, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter NORTH SHORE NEWS

A week after a 17-year-old fell to his death in Lynn Canyon, the District of North Vancouver is installing new multilingual signs that warn of the dangers of adventuring in the unforgiving area.

The signs, written in English, French, Spanish, German, Farsi, Mandarin, Japanese and Hindi, are striking with bright colours and easy-to-read fonts.

Black and red graphics feature clear images of the prohibited activities of climbing fences into restricted areas, swimming and cliff diving. A large skull and crossbones sits next to a warning of “extreme danger.”

Steffanie Warriner, the District of North Vancouver’s director of parks, said the signs are being placed in “strategic locations” where visitors are most likely to see them and read the information needed to “make safe and informed choices.”

Warriner said the district has been providing information and signage warning of the perils of the park since the early 1990s, but over time the messaging has evolved and the signs have been relocated to ensure that “the message stays fresh,” is easily understood and is in the most visible of locations.

“An important part of managing and operating any park space is helping visitors understand the area that they’re in, know how to recreate safely, and have a fun and positive experience,” she said.

In previous decades dozens have succumbed to the dangers of the park, with last month’s 17-year-old boy, a student from Ontario set to start at UBC in the fall, marking the second death this summer alone. In July, a swimmer died after going over the canyon’s Twin Falls.

“Lynn Canyon, like many natural parks, is rugged. There are steep slopes, there are unexpected and changing conditions. The water is extremely cold, and it moves quickly,” said Warriner. “We really encourage and request people to be mindful when they’re in the area. Stay on the trails, make informed choices. We’ve designated trails, and we put a lot of effort into showing people where they can go to enjoy the park safely.”

Warriner said the district wants tourists to enjoy the park and learn about the area’s natural environment, “but to do so safely.”

The signs will continue to be implemented within the park over the coming weeks.