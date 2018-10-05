Anyone wanting to watch the large waves expected to come crashing into the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve this weekend is urged to do so safely from this Kwisitis Visitor’s Centre lookout, not from the beach. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Extreme wave advisory issued for Pacific Rim National Park

Parks Canada expects enormous waves to come crashing in around Tofino and Ucluelet this long weekend

Massive waves are expected to come crashing into the West Coast over Thanksgiving Weekend.

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve announced today that an Extreme Wave Advisory will be in effect from Oct. 6-12.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

“During this time period, high tides reaching up to 3.8 metres are occurring mid-day,” the advisory states. “On October 6th and October 9th ocean swell is predicted to compound the tide hazard. These conditions could result in flooded beaches, floating logs, large waves breaking high up on shore and extremely hazardous surf conditions. The most dangerous period of the day is likely to be at high tide from mid-morning to mid- afternoon.”

The Park Reserve is prepared to close some beach areas depending on the severity of the waves and is urging all visitors to respect any temporary closures and posted signage.

Anyone wanting to watch the waves is urged not to do so from the beach, but instead from either the Kwisitis Visitor’s Centre observation deck at Wickanannish Beach or the Florencia Bay Lookout.

READ MORE: WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. town purchases castle with peculiar past

Just Posted

Victim of fatal Saanich beating identified as Shawn Campbell

Police say the 41-year-old man died in hospital of injuries suffered in weekend assault

Victoria unemployment rate dipped in September: StatsCan

National job gains were almost entirely in British Columbia and Ontario

Saanich municipality and police are investing options to disband homeless camp

The camp sprung on a private property on West Saanich Road

Greater Victoria residents most educated in B.C.

Region lacks behind the rest of the country when it comes to pursuing apprenticeships

Beyond Burger back on the menu at A&W – for good

Popular plant-based burger sold out after July launch causing nation-wide shortage

Sidney unveils its first rainbow crosswalk

Mom challenges police departments across Vancouver Island to adopt the Safe Place program

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Extreme wave advisory issued for Pacific Rim National Park

Parks Canada expects enormous waves to come crashing in around Tofino and Ucluelet this long weekend

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

B.C. town purchases castle with peculiar past

Peachland is currently the proud owner of a castle with an unusual chapter of local history

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Most Read