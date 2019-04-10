The company has been facing criticism for the spread of extremism and misinformation on its flagship site and on Instagram. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Facebook cracks down on groups spreading harmful information

Facebook groups will also be more closely monitored to prevent the spread of fake information

Facebook says it is rolling out a wide range of updates aimed at combatting the spread of false and harmful information on the social media site.

The updates will limit the visibility of links found to be significantly more prominent on Facebook than across the web as a whole. The company is also expanding its fact-checking program with outside expert sources, including The Associated Press, to vet videos and other material posted on Facebook.

READ MORE: Facebook, Google face widening crackdown over online content

Facebook groups will also be more closely monitored to prevent the spread of fake information.

The company has been facing criticism for the spread of extremism and misinformation on its flagship site and on Instagram. Congress members questioned a company representative Tuesday about how Facebook prevents violent material from being uploaded and shared on the site.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian scientist part of global team unveiling first image of a black hole
Next story
Old-growth forest webinar launches Thursday

Just Posted

Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina seizes 2.5 tonnes of hashish in Indian Ocean

Canadian ship seizes narcotics as part of Operation ARTEMIS

New measles case in Victoria makes six in the South Island

Island Health warning of exposure at Royal Oak shopping complex

Fund launched for victims of fatal Esquimalt apartment fire

Difficult fire would have been worse if not for coordinated efforts of four departments

Saanich councillor accuses colleagues of working outside the ‘public eye’

Coun. Nathalie Chambers says process behind proposed housing forum ‘has run afoul of good governance’

Sooke council clears way for four pot stores

Zoning amendment bylaw passes with only one no vote

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Most Read