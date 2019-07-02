The Royal B.C. Museum gift shop — the Royal Museum Shop — in Victoria is auditing its suppliers following a Facebook post from local artist Richard Hunt. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

Facebook post questioning Indigenous artwork prompts gift-shop response

Royal Museum Shop backs policy but commits to supplier audit

Richard Hunt was “pissed off” when he posted to Facebook about his frustrations with gift-shop artwork he thought was ripped off from Indigenous artists.

“I just got pissed off when I saw it. I thought, ‘It’s still happening. It’s getting worse.’ That’s why I posted it,” Hunt, a 68-year-old Kwa-guilth artist, said Tuesday.

The June 23 post, a photo of work featured in the Royal B.C. Museum gift shop, included a caption from Hunt describing the work as “fake.” He did not know at the time the Indigenous artists behind the pieces receive royalties or profitted from selling the rights to the works.

The Royal B.C. Museum Foundation’s Christa Cato, the shop’s buyer, said the shop’s policy is to purchase original artwork directly from Indigenous British Columbia artists or to ensure any reproduced work coming from a supplier includes an agreement with the Indigenous artist. The artist must give approval for the use of the work and the supplier must pay the artist a royalty or have a licensing fee for the work.

“It’s something that we take very seriously,” Cato said, noting some companies do sell Indigenous artwork without agreement from the artists and without offering royalties.

The policy was first developed nearly three decades ago.

“If there’s any question around the product, any question around the origin of the product, it’s a ‘no,’” added the foundation’s executive director, Cristi Main. “The policy is pretty simple.”

READ ALSO: Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Both foundation staff said the group always audits suppliers when looking at purchasing new items but is now, because of Hunt’s post, also checking back on supplier agreements for items the gift shop has carried for years to ensure the items follow the policy.

“It’s the new items we really constantly are auditing,” Main said. “What we are doing now is going back to items we’ve carried for a long, long time and have been produced for a long, long time.”

The supplier’s incentive for not lying to the foundation about the agreements, according to Main: “Their reputation and our business.”

Hunt learned of the royalties Tuesday, more than a week after the Facebook post, after speaking to a Haida artist. He said he was pleased to find out that Indigenous artists are profitting from the sales, adding that when he shared the post he was frustrated seeing artwork he believes was not created by Indigenous artists being sold in Victoria’s downtown.

The post was still up on Facebook as of Tuesday evening, and Hunt said he likely will not be removing it. He may, however, include an update or comment with the information he received from the Haida artist, he said.

The museum foundation — not the museum — runs the Royal Museum Shop.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Graffiti on Lochside sends pointed message to cyclists

Just Posted

Victoria City staff advise against cannabis consumption pilot

Currently operating cannabis lounges hit impasse as municipal and provinicial politics block moves

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Graffiti on Lochside sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

Recyclistas temporarily closed after fire

Bike shop on Galloping Goose expected to be closed for a few weeks

Victoria arts society takes over management at Hermann’s Jazz Club

The Arts on View Society will be taking over business starting July 15

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

Most Read