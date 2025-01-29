Fair approach to shelter beds needed throughout B.C.: City of Chilliwack

Chilliwack has highest number of shelter beds per capita in Lower Mainland; all beds at capacity

Chilliwack council is calling on the province to create shelter beds in an "equitable manner" between all communities, in response to homeless people being sent here despite shelters being full.

“We have already learned of several instances where hospitals in the Fraser Health and Coastal Health regions have discharged individuals with complex care needs and sent them via taxi to shelters in Chilliwack, despite being told there are no beds available,” Mayor Ken Popove said.

In a memo from staff, council members learned that Chilliwack currently has the highest number of shelter beds per capita out of all cities in the Lower Mainland.

According to Metro Vancouver’s 2023 Housing Data Book, Chilliwack has 2.69 shelter beds per 1,000 population. Most other Lower Mainland communities numbers range from zero to 1.61 beds per 1,000 population, with the exception of Vancouver.

There are currently 212 year-round shelter beds in Chilliwack, 44 of which are for women only, and nine for youth. There are an additional 26 'winter' beds available from Nov. 1 to April 1.

Council wants to see BC Housing develop shelter beds in an equitable manner between all communities and is concerned that people are migrating to places like Vancouver and Chilliwack because there are a greater number of beds, reads the Jan. 29 press release from the City of Chilliwack.

“Chilliwack shelters are full, and we are focused on taking care of the vulnerable members of our community," Popove added. "We can’t continue to serve as a destination for people needing shelter space, especially when we know people have the best support in their home communities.”

The city will now be reaching out to the Government of BC, BC Housing, Fraser Health, and the Ministry of Health to advocate for an equal distribution of shelter spaces throughout the province in order for people to have the opportunity to stay in their home communities. Additionally, council will continue to advocate for expanded access to detox beds, sobering beds, and stabilizing beds in communities across B.C.

“We are a small community that has done the best we can to support service providers and the needs of those within our community. The service providers have done an incredible job in Chilliwack and should be proud of everything they have accomplished, but we acknowledge that we have reached full capacity as a community.

"We need the province to step up and take care of housing and health care equitably to ensure shelters and services aren’t concentrated in just one or two communities,” Popove said.

A list of current shelter spaces available in Chilliwack can be found online at chilliwack.com/shelters.