Fairfield home for sale features erotic dungeon

A new listing on usedvictoria.com features an immaculate B&B with a particular target audience

A bed and breakfast in Fairfield has been put up for sale, with great renovations and the caveat that it also has a sex dungeon. (usedvictoria.com)

If you’re looking for a recently renovated heritage home in Fairfield that can also supply you with a steady income, you’re in luck. The only catch? It has a sex dungeon.

The 2,500-square-foot property is a bed and breakfast that has four bedrooms and a spacious upper level for owners. It offers skylights, a large garden, en-suites, built-in closets and more from a $250,000 renovation in 2013.

Pictures of the home show an immaculate and modern decor, sprinkled with a few adult toys and decor.

“This Bed & Breakfast business has high occupancy targeted to gay/bi men, a guest review score of 9.5 out of 10.0 and the business and furnishings are included in the sale,” the ad reads. “The guests benefit from the common area flex room which is an erotic dungeon complete with sling, toys and sex furniture for adult fun.”

The house is listed at $1.5 million.

For anyone feeling adventurous, the full ad can be seen at usedvictoria.com

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca