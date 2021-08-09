Protesters calling for the end of old-growth logging marched to the B.C. Legislature on Monday, Aug. 9. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Protesters calling for the end of old-growth logging marched to the B.C. Legislature on Monday, Aug. 9. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Fairy Creek protestors at legislature today marking one year of blockades

3 p.m. event will also mark the UN International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

Indigenous leaders and protesters of old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed marked one year since the establishment of blockades, and the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples at the B.C. Legislature Monday (Aug. 9).

RELATED STORY: Fairy Creek protesters report raids on three camps by RCMP

After the delivery of a petition calling for a halt to old-growth logging at 11 a.m., participants gathered at the Law Courts building at 2 p.m. and marched in a procession to the legislature.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek update: RCMP play waiting game with determined protesters

Kwakwaka’wakw nations Hereditary Chief David Mungo Knox, Pacheedaht Elder Bill Jones and ecologist/author Suzanne Simard will be among those speaking during the event. Fairy Creek land defenders will also share their experiences at the blockades.

Victoria police announced Monday morning that CCTV cameras near the courthouse and B.C. Legislature will be temporarily deployed throughout the day.

More to come.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek old-growth protests hit 500-arrest mark

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Fairy Creek watershedLegislatureprotest

Previous story
B.C. shortening gap between 1st and 2nd COVID vaccine doses to 28 days
Next story
Man arrested for being near children, swimming area in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Memorial designer Illarion Gallant places roses on Lt. Robert Gray’s memorial. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Memorial dedicated to Victoria Cross recipient at aviation museum in North Saanich

Protesters calling for the end of old-growth logging marched to the B.C. Legislature on Monday, Aug. 9. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Fairy Creek protestors at legislature today marking one year of blockades

Willows Beach Park. (Google Maps)
Man arrested for being near children, swimming area in Oak Bay

Police square off with protesters during enforcement at the Fairy Creek watershed on the morning of Monday, Aug. 9. (ONE DAY to Save the Old Growth Facebook group)
Fairy Creek protesters report RCMP raids on 3 camps