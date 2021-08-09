Fairy Creek protestors at legislature today marking one year of blockades

3 p.m. event will also mark the UN International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

Protesters calling for the end of old-growth logging marched to the B.C. Legislature on Monday, Aug. 9. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Indigenous leaders and protesters of old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed marked one year since the establishment of blockades, and the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples at the B.C. Legislature Monday (Aug. 9).

After the delivery of a petition calling for a halt to old-growth logging at 11 a.m., participants gathered at the Law Courts building at 2 p.m. and marched in a procession to the legislature.

A block-long column of advocates for the old growth at Fairy Creek have begun their march down Blanshard Street to the B.C. Legislative Building. More to come @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/NjQcfDbxcJ — Kiernan Green (@kiernang19) August 9, 2021

Kwakwaka’wakw nations Hereditary Chief David Mungo Knox, Pacheedaht Elder Bill Jones and ecologist/author Suzanne Simard will be among those speaking during the event. Fairy Creek land defenders will also share their experiences at the blockades.

Victoria police announced Monday morning that CCTV cameras near the courthouse and B.C. Legislature will be temporarily deployed throughout the day.

More to come.

