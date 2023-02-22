Fake ‘Alice Johnson from Amazon’ dupes Oak Bay resident of $8,000

The Oak Bay Police Department Polar Plunge Team takes part in the Vancouver Island Polar Plunge Sunday (Feb. 19) at Cadboro-Gyro Beach in Saanich. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

An Oak Bay resident is out about $8,000 after a fake Alice from Amazon came calling.

The resident reported the fraud Feb. 15 shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to an Oak Bay Police Department release.

The resident said someone presented themselves as Alice Johnson from Amazon called to say the resident’s account had been used to buy an iPhone in Dayton, Ohio. The thief convinced the resident to pay several thousand dollars through a “refund” and payments for something called global remit.

It was among the 58 calls for service to the Oak Bay Police Department the week of Feb. 13 to 19.

New power finds prior fraud

Early indications are an individual was defrauded of more than $400,000, discovered by a new power of attorney.

Oak Bay police were called Feb. 15 by someone who recently took over power of attorney for a friend. While reviewing financial documents, they noted the victim had been potentially defrauded of upwards of $400,000. Oak Bay police say the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

RELATED: Boat fire in Cadboro Bay brings out coast guard, Victoria and Oak Bay fire departments

Fire on the water

Three fire departments helped tackle a boat fire Feb. 18 around 8:45 a.m. in Cadboro Bay off Oak Bay. Officers assisted Oak Bay, Saanich, and Victoria fire departments as the Victoria fire boat knocked down the flames and the vessel sunk. The Coast Guard was also on scene to address environmental concerns. The Saanich Police Department Dive Team searched the sunken vessel to confirm no one was on board. The cause of the fire is unknown with an investigation ongoing.

Clothes and phone swiped

A rec centre user reported their phone and clothing stolen on Feb. 13 just after 7:30 p.m. The items valued around $1,900 were taken from an unlocked locker at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre.

Costly speed past a playground

On Feb. 19 around 8:30 a.m., an Oak Bay officer north on Henderson Road approaching Kendal Avenue, noted a black BMW speeding south on Henderson. The officer clocked the car moving 79km/h in the 30km/h playground zone. The 42-year-old man driving was ticketed for excessive speed with a fine of $368 and fined $109 for failure to change their address. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Chilly dip for a cause

The Oak Bay Police Department Polar Plunge Team raised almost $4,000 to support youth, sports and health programs for athletes with disabilities.The team was among the crowd that took part in the Vancouver Island Polar Plunge Sunday (Feb. 19) at Cadboro-Gyro Beach in Saanich.

The 2023 Vancouver Island event helped nearly hit the $50,000 by Tuesday morning. Anyone can take part in a plunge for Special Olympics BC until March 5 by visiting plunge4specialolympics.crowdchange.ca online.

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bay police