Const. Meighan de Pass of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP explains to Parkland Secondary students what would happen in the aftermath of a crash in an effort to prevent distracted driving. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Fake crash warns students about real consequences

Saanich Peninsula emergency crews warn against distracted driving

Parkland Secondary students got a dramatic demonstration of the consequences of distracted driving, weeks before many will be celebrating their graduation.

Over lunchtime, emergency crews cut apart a car in front of the school to give students a firsthand experience of how a crash scene looks and sounds.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, North Saanich Fire, BC Ambulance and ICBC partnered with Parkland drama students who played the role of driver, passenger and witness. Const. Meighan de Pass of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said early in her career, she attended a car crash with four high school students around the time of their graduation. Texting was not a factor, but alcohol was, and the driver was distracted because they were loud and messing with the stereo. Only one, she said, survived.

“That’s why we’re here,” said de Pass. “Prevention is the key.”

de Pass added that the presentation was not just meant to save their lives, but the lives of other strangers on the road who might be harmed by distracted drivers.

“For me it was very overwhelming because I have had people in the past that have passed away in crashes like that, so I thought it was overwhelming and powerful for me,” said Rachael Carter, who played the driver.

“It’s a strong message that we should share with everybody,” said Christian Breyer, who played the witness.

Steve Knapp, deputy chief of North Saanich Fire Dept., explained that a chief or duty vehicle will show up first so firefighters can assess the situation. The first truck is the rescue vehicle, “the toolbox on wheels,” explained Knapp.

“I’ll relay information, like ‘we’ve got one person entrapped, or one entrapped and one walking wounded, to paint the scene as best we can,” said Knapp.

The team on the rescue vehicle will then get to work. Hydraulic tools like the Jaws of Life and other cutters and spreaders are used to peel the car away from the injured persons.

“We’re seeing a huge amount of kids texting at the wheel,” said Knapp, who added that car crashes are some of the most emotionally affecting calls a firefighter can attend.

Colleen Woodger, ICBC Road Safety Coordinator, said Sidney/North Saanich RCMP approached ICBC as they saw many youth texting and driving. “So we pulled out all the stops, did whatever we could to bring the message home.”

“They get to see, hear, feel the emotion of the crash.”

Woodger said the exercise was also good for firefighters, who got to practice a vehicle extrication in a controlled setting.

The drama students did their own makeup, and worked with the police on their script. Peninsula Towing provided the vehicle, and a construction crew from Don Mann Excavating, who were working nearby, used their backhoe to crush the car.

ICBC strongly encourages people to take a break from their phones while driving, said Woodger.

“Car crashes are the number one killer of youth, so our role is to try and prevent these crashes and work with the students to make better choices behind the wheel.”


reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suman, mom of Reena Virk, has died

Just Posted

Saanich rides ahead with Active Transportation Plan

Saanich plans to double the share of all trips made by active transportation by 2050.

Suman, mom of Reena Virk, has died

Mother of 1997 murder victim became an activist against bullying

CRD tightens leash on dog walkers

Five regional parks in Sooke now have new restrictions on dogs

Remains of two people found in Ucluelet

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to Ryan Daley or Dan Archbald

Fire in Sooke hills park likely caused by campfire

Crews currently focus on hot spots

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Drive-thru voting in Saanich crashes over environmental concerns

Environmental concerns over climate change could stall drive-thru voting in Saanich. Angila… Continue reading

Late goal gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

At the last World Cup in 2014, England couldn’t even win a game

Canadian military police officer pleads not guilty to sex assault

Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, 48, entered his plea today at a court martial proceeding in Halifax

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Helping B.C.’s helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

Border officials argue B.C. man’s Facebook posts threat to Canada’s security

A B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted Othman Hamdan of terrorism charges last September

Search for capsized fishers near Tofino enters fourth day

“There’s a lot of shock in the community in terms of how we could end up at this place.”

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Most Read