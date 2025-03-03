 Skip to content
Fake gun seized, 6 teens apprehended in downtown Kelowna

The RCMP will be recommending charges for more than one of the youth involved
Black Press Media Staff
screenshot_2025-03-03_at_114815___am
Photo taken of the group of youth on Feb. 28, 2025Kelowna Rant and Rave

Six teenage girls with a replica firearm were apprehended in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 28.

The Kelowna RCMP received reports that a group of young women near Earls on Bernard Avenue were in possession of what was believed to be a firearm. Police arrived at the scene at approximately 7:45 p.m. and took six females safely into custody.

Incidental to the arrests, officers seized a replica handgun, a prohibited weapon, pepper spray and alcohol. Police confirmed the weapons were never used at the scene.

All of the teens were later released to their respective guardians and parents.

As all those involved are considered youth, the RCMP will not be releasing details of the incident. 

"The Kelowna RCMP has made it very clear we have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour among our youth population, especially incidents including weapons," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP. 

"We will be recommending criminal charges for more than one of these youth females, however, most importantly ensuring they and their families are all receiving the necessary support services needed to assist them in making better decisions.” 

 

