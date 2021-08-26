A close-up shot of fallen of autumn leaves carpeting the ground. (File photo)

A close-up shot of fallen of autumn leaves carpeting the ground. (File photo)

Fall brings mixed bag of weather for Western Canada

AccuWeather’s fall forecast anticipates rains in B.C., continued drought on the Prairies

It may feel like fall is still weeks away, but the meteorological autumn starts next Wednesday (Sept. 1).

With the change of seasons nearly upon us, AccuWeather has released its 2021 fall forecast for Canada and it’s a mixed bag for Western Canada.

RELATED: Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

This fall will be heavily influenced by the La Nina weather phenomenon where surface waters in the Pacific Ocean near the equator are abnormally cool. La Nina influences the strength of the Pacific jet stream changes the direction and strength of storms.

“The jet stream is like a pathway for storms, thus we are expecting a stormier fall, especially across the western half of British Columbia, with above-normal rainfall,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Increased precipitation is good news for firefighters battling blazes across much of B.C., but there is some bad news: south-central B.C. is expected to experience stronger winds that could challenge firefighting efforts and heavy rains in burn scar areas could lead to debris flows and landslides.

RELATED: 2021 B.C.’s 3rd worst fire season on record for total area burned

AccuWeather is predicting cooler than normal temperatures for B.C., Yukon and Alberta driven by cooler air coming from Alaska. When those cooler temperatures meet La Nina storms, could cause early snow in the Coastal Mountain Range and the Rocky Mountains.

Meanwhile, the southern Prairies are likely to have much drier, windier conditions — bad news for areas that have suffered drought conditions for much of the summer. Record high temperatures and drying winds have contributed to pockets of extreme drought in Central Alberta.

RELATED: Prairie farmers pray for rain as drought, grasshoppers ravage crops and pastures

Drought conditions are posing a serious challenge for farmers, leading to poor crop development, pastures becoming dormant, and surface water supplies drying up. According to the Canada Drought Monitor, over 1.5 million cattle are now within the Severe Drought category in the Prairie region; this represents 57 per cent of Alberta’s, 94 per cent of Saskatchewan’s and almost 100 per cent of Manitoba’s beef cattle.

Throughout the summer, most of Western Canada has been under drought conditions ranging from moderate to ‘exceptional’ drought conditions that normally occur only once every 50 years.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
RCMP investigating hack of spy watchdog network involving theft of files, agency says
Next story
North Saanich man hopes to ride brain implants into a better future

Just Posted

North Saanich resident Len Grant, here seen after the surgery during which doctors inserted electrodes as part of his treatment for Parkinson’s Disease, will ride in North Saanich and Sidney over the weekend to help raise funds for the fight against the disease. (Photo courtesy of Len Grant)
North Saanich man hopes to ride brain implants into a better future

In their biggest match yet, Pacific FC will host Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps Thursday night in Langford, with the winner living to see another day in Canadian Championship play. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
‘Our mission is to win’: Pacific FC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps in high-stakes B.C. bout

Zac Economou prepares the Greek salads at Greek Fest Victoria, 2019. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Victoria’s Greek Fest back for two weekends

A person in a motorized wheelchair was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near Ravine Way and Blanshard Street on Aug. 26. (Photo courtesy of Laura Cross)
Person taken to hospital after collision on Saanich roadway