(Pexels)

Fall-ing for unseasonably warm weather in Victoria

Environment Canada forecast calls for sunshine through weekend

Last week we told you to expect seven days of sunshine throughout Greater Victoria, and that trend is continuing this week too.

RELATED: Seven straight days of sunshine to warm Victoria

Despite the calendar flipping into fall, and the leaves beginning to change, October has been unseasonably warm on Southern Vancouver Island.

Temperatures have been reaching into the high teens and Environment Canada is calling for the sunshine to continue right through the week once again, with highs up to 19 degrees and clear skies at night hovering around six degrees.

Average daytime temperatures for this time of year in the Capital region average between 13 and 14 degrees, meaning temperatures this week are expected be a few degrees higher each day. The average nighttime lows will also be slightly higher than average too.

Record high and low temperatures for Oct. 19 were both set in the 1940’s with it reaching 19.4 degrees in 1944 and alternately -1.7 degrees in 1949 on this date in history.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Earth samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge
Next story
Fair Vote Canada reps say Saanich violating provincial voting directive

Just Posted

Wait times for ICBC road tests increase in Victoria

Increase has no connection with tests becoming more challenging: ICBC

Smoking pot? Your dentist wants to know

Vancouver dentist and cannabis researcher shares oral health concerns of marijuana

Fall-ing for unseasonably warm weather in Victoria

Environment Canada forecast calls for sunshine through weekend

Hundreds of thousands of British Columbians to take part in earthquake drill

The B.C.-wide, one-and-a-half-minute drill will be held Thursday

Oak Bay High spearheads campaign to resurface Commonwealth Games training track

Community campaigns to revitalize Jack Wallace Memorial Track

Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt: official

The man swam in a tank at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Picket lines went up at 4 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake

Toronto Police ID B.C. man as naked shark tank jumper

David Weaver, of Nelson, is wanted on mischief and assault charges

In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

Five days after the hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle, people are struggling to locate friends and loved ones.

Prince Harry and Meghan start Aussie tour with baby gifts

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

UVic looks to socialize seniors in the digital age

Computer science department to host series of workshops for those 60 and over

EU’s Barnier hopes Brexit deal possible in ‘coming weeks’

Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, but a Brexit agreement must be sealed in coming weeks to leave enough time for relevant parliaments to ratify it.

Most Read