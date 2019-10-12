Fall may mean outdoor burning for some on the West Shore

The colder, wetter weather means it’s time to start getting cozy and for many, that also means having an outdoor fire. But municipalities on the West Shore still have guidelines that need to be followed when it comes to fires. Here’s a list of fire guidelines for each municipality:

Metchosin

– Burning is permitted from Oct. 1 to May 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only. Fires must be extinguished by 6 p.m., that means no smouldering fires. Only dry leaves, tree trimmings and residential yard debris are acceptable burning materials.

– Burning of construction waste, demolition debris, wet garbage, food or household waste, plastic, rubber, asphalt shingles or other similar materials is prohibited.

– Campfires cannot be larger than 0.06 metres in diameter, must be in a designated fire pit or approved commercial appliance and only clean, dry firewood can be burned. The fire must be six metres away from any structure, timber, vegetative matter or flammable materials. You must have a hose or tool to control the fire and it must be fully extinguished by midnight.

– Beach fires are prohibited and incinerator burning is closed permanently. Land clearing is allowed with a permit.

– For more information visit www.metchosinfire.ca.

READ ALSO: RCMP fine man $1,150 for camping, lighting campfire in Mill Hill Regional Park

Langford

– Only people on individually-owned residential properties that are 2,023 square metres or greater in size can burn between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 and March 15 and April 15. They must maintain a clearance of six metres from a structure and three metres from shrubbery and wooden fences. The base must be no larger than 1.5 metres by 1.5 metres and extinguishing equipment must be readily available. Only two permits per burning season are allowed per applicant and a maximum of 20 per day are given out.

– You must get a permit to have a campfire in Langford. One permit per residential property per day is allowed and is valid for three hours from the time of issuance. Campfires must be 0.6 by 0.6 metres large, cannot be lit in high winds, are fueled only by firewood and means to control it should be nearby. They must be six metres from any building and three metres from shrubbery and wooden fences. It must be extinguished by midnight.

– For more information visit www.langford.ca.

Colwood

– Open burning is prohibited in Colwood as are beach fires, camp fires and land clearing, demolition and construction waste fires.

– Contained fire appliances are permitted except when the fire rating is high or extreme. Charcoal or gas barbecues, portable gas campfires and smokers are permitted.

– For more information visit www.colwood.ca.

READ ALSO: B.C. firefighter fined for breaking campfire ban

Highlands

– The fire rating is currently moderate/high in the Highlands. That means backyard burning and machine burning is closed. Wood stoves with spark arrestors, incinerators with screens and recreational campfires smaller than 0.5 metres and in a fire pit are allowed.

– No backyard burning permits will be issued until Oct. 15 or until further notice.

– For more information call 250-920-6970.

View Royal

– There is no outdoor burning permitted in View Royal. That includes open air fires and fires in incinerators.

– The burning ban does not apply to indoor residential fireplaces, wood stoves, solid fuel burning appliances, outdoor gas-fired appliances, outdoor appliances that use charcoal briquettes, ceremonial burns on land receiving the Town’s fire protection service, fires for the purposes of training the Town’s fire department.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter