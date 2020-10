Sunlight streams through a veil of fog off of Willows Beach on a crisp Saturday morning in October. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Early morning dog walkers and beach goers were treated to a beautiful view earlier this week as sunlight broke through the ocean fog at Willows Beach.

With fall weather here and rain on its way, Greater Victoria residents can expect more foggy days.

READ ALSO: See your great fog images from across Greater Victoria (photos)

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

beachesDogsoak bay