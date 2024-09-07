Fallen B.C. Mountie honoured with national memorial service

Const. Rick O'Brien will be added to RCMP cenotaph on Sept. 8

As the anniversary of Const. Rick O'Brien's death looms over Maple Ridge and its surrounding communities, the former Ridge Meadows RCMP officer from Langley will soon be memorialized by having his name added to a national honour roll and cenotaph.

This year's RCMP National Memorial Service takes place on Sunday, Sept. 8, during which two officers will have their names put on the RCMP cenotaph in Regina, Sask.

One of these fallen Mounties is O'Brien, who was tragically killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam on Sept. 22, 2023.

This is an honour he will receive alongside historical addition Const. Brent Harold Veefkind, who was killed in a vehicle collision in Grand Prairie in 1993.

While the service is taking place in Saskatchewan, residents who are unable to make the journey can still pay their respects to officer O'Brien and his family by watching the live stream of the event on the RCMP Depot Division YouTube channel.

The ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. PDT on Sunday, Sept. 8, with more details available at www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/depot.