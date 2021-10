According to Drive B.C, Highway 14 at the Jordan River recreation site is closed in both directions after a tree fell on powerlines in the area on Thursday morning.

B.C. Hydro said 533 customers are without power. A B.C. Hydro crew is on the way to the site, and an update is expected at 11:30 a.m.

