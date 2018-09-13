Fallen tree halts Malahat traffic

North and south bound lanes moving again after slowing traffic for Victoria-area drivers

A tree is blocking the northbound lane of the Malahat. (Kyle Bowman/Facebook)

A fallen tree blocking the northbound lane of the Malahat Thursday afternoon just north of Finlayson Arm Road has now been cleared and traffic is moving in both directions.

The incident was the fourth traffic hiccup in four days on the major Island highway.

According to West Shore RCMP, the tree obstructed the northbound lane slowing traffic just as rush hour hit.

Drivers are urged to be cautious in the area.

