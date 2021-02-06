Fallen trees leave 550 West Shore residents without power

Power has been off since shortly after 5 a.m. Feb. 6

BC Hydro crews are on-site for two separate power outages in the West Shore Feb. 6 that have left 550 customers without power. (BC Hydro/Screenshot)

Two downed trees have left 550 West Shore residents without power Saturday morning.

In the area west of Happy Valley Road and north of Lindholm Road, the power has been out since 5:49 a.m. for 188 BC Hydro customers. Crews are on-site and estimate that power should be back by 12:05 p.m. today.

Just south of there, another 362 customers are also without power due to a fallen tree. People living east of Nagle Road, south of Sooke Road, west of Derrien Place and north of Woodley Ghyll Drive haven’t had power since 5:14 a.m. Crews are also on-site there, but have not provided an estimate on when power will be restored.

