A fallen spruce at the intersection of Jutland and Burnside Road took down powerlines and stalled traffic on April 4. (City of Victoria)

Fallen trees take down powerlines in Victoria during windstorm

Incidents caused localized power failures but no injuries, says VicPD

Numerous trees fell during April 4’s windstorm, resulting in downed power lines and outages in the Victoria region.

Among five reported to the police and city, one at the intersection of Burnside and Jutland Roads, caused power lines to collapse around 2 p.m., blocking traffic until the three-storey spruce could be removed.

Another tree snapped from strong winds at 11:30 a.m. took down power lines at the corner of Skinner and Catherine Street in Esquimalt. BC Hydro shut down power to nearby residents as repairs were made throughout the day.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Environment Canada warns of windstorm, huge waves, deep snow for parts of B.C.

Police were also called about downed power lines at the 2700-block of Richmond Road and the 400-block of Queen Anne Heights, where a Garry oak had split. Another tree was reported to have fallen on the property of the Fairmont Empress Hotel but didn’t cause any power disruptions.

There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

A wind warning had been issued for Greater Victoria by Environment Canada on Monday. West winds of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour were forecast throughout the region until Tuesday (April 5).

READ ALSO: BC Hydro rates set to decrease by 1.4% on April 1

