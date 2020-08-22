The BC Hydro Outage Map shows that a power outage caused by a fallen wire near Bay Street and Roack Bay Avenue impacted several streets in Victoria. (BC Hydro/Twitter)

Fallen wire leaves nearly 650 without power in Victoria

BC Hydro crews working to manage Saturday morning outage

A downed wire is being blamed for a Saturday morning power outage affecting 648 BC Hydro customers in Victoria.

Just before 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 22, a fallen wire triggered a power outage in the area near Bay Street, Rock Bay Avenue and Government Street. Shortly after, BC Hydro crews arrived and began working to repair the equipment and restore power to the affected customers.

According to the power company’s outage map, the outage has impacted a large section of Victoria – spanning from Pleasant Street across town to Dowler Place and from North of Garabally Road down to Chatham Street/Caledonia Avenue.

As of noon on Saturday, BC Hydro had not yet provided an estimate for when power will be restored.

READ ALSO: Bird blamed for transformer blow out causing Saanich power outage

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BCHydroCity of Victoriapower outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VicPD seeks witnesses in early morning Centennial Square stabbing
Next story
Employee at downtown Victoria Milestones tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Employee at downtown Victoria Milestones tests positive for COVID-19

Restaurant sanitized, several staff members quarantined as precaution, company president says

Fallen wire leaves nearly 650 without power in Victoria

BC Hydro crews working to manage Saturday morning outage

VicPD seeks witnesses in early morning Centennial Square stabbing

One man taken to hospital with serious injuries

Follow Oak Bay prof for all-dressed, gong show list of Canadianisms

Linguistic researcher shares etymology of Canadian terms

Sidney seaweed company grills up plans to grow and sell its own food products

Cascadia Seaweed hopes to reach international markets

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate.

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

Most Read