Fallen wire leaves nearly 650 without power in Victoria

The BC Hydro Outage Map shows that a power outage caused by a fallen wire near Bay Street and Roack Bay Avenue impacted several streets in Victoria. (BC Hydro/Twitter)

A downed wire is being blamed for a Saturday morning power outage affecting 648 BC Hydro customers in Victoria.

Just before 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 22, a fallen wire triggered a power outage in the area near Bay Street, Rock Bay Avenue and Government Street. Shortly after, BC Hydro crews arrived and began working to repair the equipment and restore power to the affected customers.

According to the power company’s outage map, the outage has impacted a large section of Victoria – spanning from Pleasant Street across town to Dowler Place and from North of Garabally Road down to Chatham Street/Caledonia Avenue.

As of noon on Saturday, BC Hydro had not yet provided an estimate for when power will be restored.

Crews are on their way to restore power for 648 customers in #VictoriaBC. They'll be sharing updates here: https://t.co/ii4sAKlNS0 pic.twitter.com/XcCw25kYJ2 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) August 22, 2020

