Falling oak tree causes minor damage to Langford home

An oak tree that fell on a Langford property has left some minor damage.
In the early afternoon of July 8, Nancy Heisel was out walking her dog when she got calls from neighbours telling her a large tree had fallen close to her home. She returned to find a tree that she says damaged her backyard garden and portions of gutters she recently installed.
According to Heisel, a neighbour was clearing trees from their property when one fell in the wrong direction.
“We were planning to sell our house soon,” said the resident of 13 years along Lindsay Place nearby Langford Lake. “[The garden] looks so terrible now. This is going to delay our plans a lot.”
