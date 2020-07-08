An old oak tree fell on a Langford home due to a neighbour clearing their property on July 7. The tree damaged a garden and a portion of gutters that were recently installed. (Clayton Leachman photo)

Falling oak tree causes minor damage to Langford home

Tree damages garden and gutters of home on Lindsay Place

An oak tree that fell on a Langford property has left some minor damage.

In the early afternoon of July 8, Nancy Heisel was out walking her dog when she got calls from neighbours telling her a large tree had fallen close to her home. She returned to find a tree that she says damaged her backyard garden and portions of gutters she recently installed.

According to Heisel, a neighbour was clearing trees from their property when one fell in the wrong direction.

“We were planning to sell our house soon,” said the resident of 13 years along Lindsay Place nearby Langford Lake. “[The garden] looks so terrible now. This is going to delay our plans a lot.”

READ MORE: Langford man upset over building constructed without necessary permits

ALSO READ: Langford bylaw addressing complaints of construction debris, garbage along roadway

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000
Next story
B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

Just Posted

Falling oak tree causes minor damage to Langford home

Tree damages garden and gutters of home on Lindsay Place

Residents to start moving into first of 100 new affordable homes in Langford

Construction underway on second phase of affordable Indigenous housing project in Langford

Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in downtown Victoria intersection

Cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries

West Shore RCMP recovers more than $30,000 in stolen property from Saanich storage unit

Items linked to several thefts across Greater Victoria

Saanich in driver’s seat for residential road speed reduction pilot project

District recruits 11 CRD municipalities to join pilot project to look at 40 km/h residential limit

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Would you get a vaccine for COVID-19 when it is available?

With the number of positive COVID-19 tests skyrocketing across much of the… Continue reading

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

Most Read