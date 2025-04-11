Highway hazards in Shuswap: Debris reported on Trans-Canada

Riverside Road is also closed in both directions due to a sinkhole

The Trans-Canada Highway, between Sorrento and Craigellachie, remains open despite falling debris and rocks impacting the roadway.

Debris was reported along Highway 1 for nearly 100 km, in both directions between Des Fosses Road and Perry River Bridge, Thursday evening.

Motorists are urged to use caution while driving in the area.

DriveBC also issued a warning to those travelling along Highway 97A, as the road had been impacted by falling rocks and debris between Swansea Point Rd and Sicamous.

For more information and updates on the situation visit Drivebc.ca.

Motorists should also be advised that Salmon River Road in Mara remains closed in both directions due to a sinkhole blocking both lanes. According to DriveBC, the sinkhole is blocking both lanes, however, all properties are accessible on either side of the closure.

Earlier in the week on April 8, Highway 1 was closed east of Chase following a washout between Squilax Valley and Little River roads.

On Tuesday, the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) said it is not aware of any injuries or damage to any structures resulting from the washout, "which is located in an area that was severely burned during the Bush Creek East wildfire."

On March 26, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) provided precautionary information as the rain, combined with a possible increase in snowmelt, could create hazards such as the risk of landslides or flooding in the areas affected by wildfires in the Shuswap over the past five years.