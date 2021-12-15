The Saanich Fire Department responded to a fire sparked by a tree branch falling across a primary wire in Saanich. (Video courtesy of Olivia Bult)

VIDEO: Falling tree branch sparks hydro wire fire in Saanich

BC Hydro investigating outage

Saanich firefighters were called to action after a large tree branch fell across a primary hydro wire in the 1200-block of Hopkins Place, sparking a fire and taking out power to the area.

An area resident, Olivia Bult, who took a video of the incident said the power was out for approximately two hours and has been restored to some of the area as of 11 a.m.

BC Hydro still listed an outage impacting five customers as of 11:30 a.m.

The incident sparked at a transformer at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 and a firefighter was dispatched to investigate the incident. BC Hydro has since taken over the scene.

Saanich Fire Chief Dan Wood said that the department does what it can to prevent risk to the public and is on standby while BC Hydro looks at the problem to ensure that all residents in the area remain safe.

“In these cases, we just wait for the branch to burn through and work with BC Hydro to resolve the issue,” said Wood.

ALSO READ: Overnight Victoria West fire sends one resident to hospital

