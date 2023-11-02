False kidnapping report leads to drug seizure in North Vancouver

The drugs seized include marijuana and illicit psilocybin

North Vancouver RCMP say two Surrey men are facing charges in a drug seizure after a false kidnapping report on Halloween.

Around 1:30 p.m., police received a report of a man who had been kidnapped at gun point and was being held at a warehouse in the 1500-block of Richmond Street in North Vancouver.

Officers went to the location to contain the warehouse, and people leaving the building in two vehicles were arrested. The occupants of the first vehicle were arrested by North Vancouver RCMP just over the Second Narrows Bridge, while the occupants of the second vehicle were arrested in Vancouver with the help of the Vancouver Police’s emergency response team.

The RCMP’s integrated emergency response team was called in to help clear the warehouse for any potential kidnapping victims. However, North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said the investigation to date “has yielded absolutely nothing suggesting a kidnapping occured.

Officers searched the building, which Sahak said appears to have been the site of a trafficking lab where the drugs were stored, prepared and packaged to be shipped and sold on the street. The drugs seized include marijuana and illicit psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.

Two men from Surrey are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation by North Vancouver RCMP is ongoing.