Families warned of positive COVID-19 cases at Saanich daycare

Cloverdale Childcare facility closed Jan. 4, 5

A daycare in Saanich temporarily closed its doors following positive COVID-19 tests.

On Jan. 3, families with children who attend the Cloverdale Childcare facility at 3427A Quadra St. received an email fromdaycare manager Cindy Fuailefau, informing them several members had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have been notified of four positive COVID-19 cases over the past week, from two staff and two children,” she wrote.

As a precaution, she said the daycare would be closed on Jan. 4 and 5 to allow staff to clean and contact Island Health for guidance.

“As we were closed for the past two weeks exposure is highly unlikely but if you have had or do have any symptoms please get tested,” Fuailefau wrote.

Fuailefau declined to comment when Black Press Media reached out on Tuesday out of respect for the privacy of the families who attend the daycare.

Island Health would not confirm the specific details of the incident but a spokesperson said contact tracing is always done by the health authority’s public health team to ensure anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 “is followed up with and given appropriate direction.”

The spokesperson added that in a situation such as the one at Cloverdale Childcare, contact tracers “would provide communication and direction directly to affected families, organizations and individuals.”

