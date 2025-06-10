Family brings Miguel Mack's body home to Bella Coola, 2 years after he vanished

RCMP say Mack was the victim of a suspected homicide, investigation ongoing near Merritt

The late Miguel Mack, centre, was brought home to Bella Coola by his family Thursday, June 5, 2025.

1 / 1 The late Miguel Mack, centre, was brought home to Bella Coola by his family Thursday, June 5, 2025. Advertisement

The family of Miguel Mack, whose body was found two years after he was last seen in Merritt on Feb. 17, 2023, brought him home to Bella Coola to lay him to rest.

In a statement to Black Press Media Tuesday, the family said when they received the news his body had been found on Monday, June 2, it both shattered their hearts and brought long-awaited closure.

“For years, we have lived with the pain of not knowing… As we begin the difficult process of laying our brother, our son, and a devoted father of two to rest, we carry him home with love and honour.”

The family embarked on a journey from Kamloops to their homelands of Bella Coola on Thursday afternoon, June 5. It was a journey filled with immense support and spiritual strength, they said.

“Along the way, we were met with open arms—welcomed by elders, children, singers, drummers, chiefs, friends, and family at every stop. From 70 Mile House to Williams Lake, Tl’etinqox, Redstone, Anahim Lake, and finally into the heart of the Nuxalk Nation, each step was guided by love.”

As we arrived, the lights of our caravan illuminated the mountain, a symbol of unity and collective grief. We were greeted at the foot of the hill by hundreds who gathered to honour Miguel—a strong yet gentle soul, so loving, so pure.”

It is a journey the family said they will forever cherish.

“The outpouring of love has lifted us during one of our darkest moments. We thank every individual who stood with us, sang with us, cried with us. Miguel is finally home.”

A celebration of life was held Saturday, June 7, at the Nuxalk Hall in Bella Coola. Miguel Domingo Albert Mack was born in Bella Coola on May 24, 1998.

Mack was first reported missing to Merritt RCMP on March 3, 2023.

His disappearance was deemed suspicious and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation. RCMP Police Dog Services, air services, forensic identification specialists with remotely piloted aircraft systems and family and volunteers all participated in multiple large-scale searches through the Merritt and Nicola Valley areas.

One year after he was reported missing, RCMP said the investigation had shown that Mack’s disappearance was a result of foul play and he was the victim of a suspected homicide.

RCMP said the investigation into Mack’s death is ongoing.

“The investigation into Miguel Mack’s death continues to remain a priority. There are people out there with direct and indirect knowledge of Miguel Mack’s death and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, unit commander for the Southeast District’s major crime unit, said.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Mack is asked to contact the Southeast District major crime unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.



With files from Lauren Collins