Family cycling affair Tour de Victoria rolls into ninth year

Riders can sign up for the 160 km Factor race, or distances of 140, 100, 60 30 0r 15 kilometers

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

For Ryder Hesjedal, this year’s Tour de Victoria is truly a family affair.

Although his father, Leonard, has taken part in the last couple of events, his mother, Paige, will ride in the Tour de Victoria on Aug. 17 for the first time this year, Hesjedal noted.

“It’s great to have my parents involved, the more the merrier,” he said. “The whole idea behind the Tour de Victoria is to involve families and the community in an awesome day of cycling.”

This year marks the ninth Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria, which Hesjedal launched as a way to give back to the local cycling community and get more people, especially families, involved in the sport. Participation continues to grow every year, with more than 1,750 participants involved in last year’s event.

“We’re on track at this point to surpass that this year,” said Hesjedal, who credits the move to Saturdays and the fact the event is open to a variety of levels of skill as a reason for the steady growth. “It reflects on the popularity of cycling in general and the success of this event, which is quite encouraging.” Riders can sign up for the five to six-hour challenge of 160 km Factor race, or choose to take part in lesser distances of 140, 100, 60 30 0r 15 kilometres that suit their level of skill.

The popularity is in no small part a result of the legacy Hesjedal has established that extends throughout the Victoria cycling community and far beyond. He earned two world championships as a mountain bike cyclist and was arguably on his way to a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics before a flat tire derailed that effort. After switching gears to road cycling, Hesjedal gained international attention while competing in the Olympics, the Vuelta a Espana and the Strade Bianche in Italy in 2010, where he finished fifth. A devastating crash involving a large group of cyclists in the Tour de France in 2012 short-circuited what was shaping up to be a stellar performance.

READ ALSO: Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

Although Hesjedal, 38, stopped competing in 2016, he is still active in the sport and attends a lot of events as part of the promotional work he does for Factor Bikes, a company based in the United Kingdom, and Castelli, a renowned Italian maker of cycling clothes and accessories.

“I’m living life, not racing but lots of fun rides,” said Hesjedal, who grew up in the Highlands, Colwood and Metchosin, and now lives in Victoria.

“It’s great to see the Tour de Victoria grow and become a fixture. It’s not an easy endeavour to put on a safe, enjoyable event of this size. It takes a small army to pull this off,” he explained. “The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the many volunteers, partners, sponsors and communities involved. It’s coming up on 10 years next year, which is pretty phenomenal.”

In the meantime, Hesjedal is looking forward to seeing as many people as possible at this year’s event. “The Tour de France is on and hopefully that motivates people to come out and do the best they can,” he added. After all, summer is cycling season.”

For information on entries, sponsors and more, ride over to tourdevicoia.com. For more on the ride distances and routes, check out tourdevicoria.com/routes-maps.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Swastikas appear on downtown Victoria bus shelters
Next story
Oak Bay’s Logie Lea house designated heritage

Just Posted

Swastikas appear on downtown Victoria bus shelters

VicPD says graffiti has increased significantly in last six months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make public transit announcement in Victoria on Thursday

Trudeau is speaking at a campaign countdown event in downtown Victoria

Big Lonely Doug among largest old-growth trees now on protection list

B.C. to protect 54 old-growth trees, but critics say it’s not enough

Family cycling affair Tour de Victoria rolls into ninth year

Riders can sign up for the 160 km Factor race, or distances of 140, 100, 60 30 0r 15 kilometers

Victoria Police make contact with cyclist seen clipped in dashcam video

The cyclist reached out to VicPD after the video was shared online

VIDEO: Sparrows raise their chicks in Cadboro Bay deck planter

Jill Yoneda captured 11 days up close with tiny Junco sparrows

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Chinook retention begins on North Island, but amid new size limit

DFO calls measures ‘difficult but necessary’ following rockslide on Fraser River

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

Most Read