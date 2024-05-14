 Skip to content
Family devastated after chicken stolen from North Vancouver home

CCTV footage shows 2 men entering the coop and snatching Snowflake the chicken
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
North Vancouver RCMP is investigating after a beloved pet chicken was stolen from a home in the early hours of May 11, 2024. (North Vancouver RCMP handout)

North Vancouver RCMP is investigating after a chicken was stolen from a home in the early hours of Saturday.

Police received a report from the owner on Monday (May 13) that Snowflake the chicken was stolen from their property in the Upper Lonsdale neighbourhood two days earlier. Snowflake is between six and seven years old.

CCTV footage captured two men entering the chicken coop and snatching Snowflake.

“The pet owners are devastated by the theft of Snowflake,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said. “This case parallels the theft of a beloved family dog, emphasizing the profound impact on the owners and the urgent need for resolution.”

North Vancouver RCMP is investigating after a beloved pet chicken was stolen from a home in the early hours of May 11, 2024. (North Vancouver RCMP handout)

Sahak said the hope is that someone our there knows the suspects or whereabouts of Snowflake and “will do the right thing and call police.”

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the suspects, is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #24-9290.

Lauren Collins

