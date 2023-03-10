A house fire in Keremeos has cost the family everything due to the heavy smoke. It took firefighters four hours to put out. (Contributed)

A house fire in Keremeos has cost the family everything due to the heavy smoke. It took firefighters four hours to put out. (Contributed)

Family loses everything in Keremeos house fire, believed to be sparked by dryer

Although the fire was contained there was very heavy smoke damage

A four-hour battle with a housefire in Keremeos cost a family all they had.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a two-story home near the Hilltop gas station in Keremeos at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

A total of 15 firefighters were on scene for more than four hours putting out the blaze.

READ ALSO: Penticton’s Indigenous friendship centre sued for allegedly forcing out ex director

Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha said that they were able to keep the fire contained to the laundry and bathroom of the home, however, the amount of damage left the home uninhabitable.

The heavy smoke damage also cost the family of five everything in the house. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The fire is currently believed to have started in a dryer, but the cause is currently under investigation.

A second nearby two-story home was also evacuated, but the residents there will be allowed back in once power and water are restored.

Bosscha gave special thanks to the volunteer firefighters employes, as well as the RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, Emergency Support Services and FortisBC for their quick response to the fire.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria councillor to pitch new bike-share program despite past failures
Next story
Flight cancelled in Kelowna after suspect points laser at plane; RCMP issue warning

Just Posted

Matt Dell with an EVO electric bike. After testing it out for a week, Dell said he is planning to bring a motion that would set up a bike share in Victoria. (courtesy of Matt Dell Twitter)
Victoria councillor to pitch new bike-share program despite past failures

A Fisheries and Oceans Canada boat practicing using their oikomi pipes to deter marine life during the fuel spill response to a sunken fishing boat on August 25, 2022. (Courtesy of NOAA Northwest Fishers Science Centre)
Coordinated response helped protect orcas during fuel spill off Victoria: NOAA

Andy Carrier, owner of Sooke 2 for 1 Pizza, says the timing of tax hikes hurts small businesses. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Local Business Owner Criticizes Timing of Tax Hikes

Council has resurrected the planning process for the Crystal Pool’s replacement, but the final say could come from a proposed city referendum possibly set in late 2024. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria to fund $1.78M work studying possible Crystal Pool referendum

Pop-up banner image