Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Former NDP MP Olivia Chow and Toronto councillor Mike Layton pose with the Jack Layton Statue on the anniversary of his death, in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Jack Layton’s family and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh celebrated the late politician’s life on Thursday, saying they continue to be inspired by his memory.

Layton’s wife Olivia Chow, his son, Mike Layton, and Singh placed flowers at a statue of the former NDP leader to commemorate the eighth anniversary of his death.

Chow says she just returned from a 15-day trip in the Yukon wilderness, similar to one she took with her husband a decade ago where they talked about taking action against climate change.

Mike Layton says he misses his father, who inspired people to do good for others to make the country a better place.

Jack Layton died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 61 shortly after leading his party to historic gains at the federal level when they formed the Official Opposition.

RELATED: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Singh says he remains inspired by Layton and will carry his tradition forward.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ski coach Bertrand Charest’s sentence for sexual abuse reduced

Just Posted

UPDATE: Father on trial for murder describes being ‘tackled’ and ‘stabbed’ in Oak Bay apartment

Oak Bay father takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

Police rule out foul play in death of man found in Saanich

The B.C. Coroners Service will now conduct an investigation

West Shore RCMP snag suspected thief with bait bike

GPS-equipped bike leads police to arrest suspect in Langford

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Four sections of Saanich roads now have anti-skid treatments

Specialized aggregate and resin treatment reduces skidding and helps vehicles stop

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Forests minister visits B.C. town hit by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

Feds invest $1.39 billion into growth, modernization of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue fleet

Cormorant Mid-Life Upgrade project announced

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

$5-million lotto ticket sold in Nanaimo

Someone matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s 6/49 draw

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Most Read