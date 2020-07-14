(The Canadian Press)

Family of Canadian child stuck in Syria taking government to court

The Liberal government has no diplomatic representation in Syria

The case of a five-year-old Canadian girl stuck in Syria appears to be headed to court as her family escalates efforts to bring her to Canada.

The girl known publicly as Amira was found on the side of a road last year after her parents and siblings were killed in an airstrike and she was brought to a refugee camp.

Her uncle has been trying to get her out of Syria and to Canada but the federal government has refused to help.

His lawyers filed a lawsuit in Federal Court today saying that in failing to assist the child, the government is violating her rights.

The Liberal government has no diplomatic representation in Syria and has claimed it is too dangerous to send people in to get Amira, and dozens of other Canadian citizens, out.

In the court application, lawyers note that other countries that do not have consular services in Syria have leaned on other countries or humanitarian groups to help repatriate their citizens.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds should have put $900M into Canada Summer Jobs program: Opposition
Next story
Greater Victoria records highest unemployment in post-war history with 11 per cent

Just Posted

Victoria considers extending free transit passes for youth

Motion for extension of funding comes to council July 16

West Shore RCMP responds after reports of man masturbating on bus

52-year-old man charged with committing an indecent act in a public place

Saanich bans municipal rodenticide use after owl deaths

District unanimously approves ban and community education

Police respond to successful Facebook scam on Oak Bay resident

Petty thievery in King George Terrace where plants, gargoyle are missing

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep Saanich drainage pipe

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Beloved Island woman dies at 106

Dorothy Adair adored by the many people she met in Chemainus in two short years

Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

Cops arrest man after ‘aggressive incident’ at Wembley Mall in Parksville

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Port Alberni will have a salmon derby on Labour Day after all

Alberni Valley Tyee Club reveals ‘socially distanced’ derby only for Labour Day 2020

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Most Read