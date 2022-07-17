Family of Central Saanich’s Nathaniel Watters appeals for privacy after announcing his passing

Family said on social media they had located Watters in Nitinat Lake area

The family of Nathaniel Watters is asking for privacy after announcing that he has passed away. The family said in a statement on social media that they were able to locate him in the evening hours of July 16 in Nitinat Lake area. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Police Service)

The family of Nathaniel Watters, a Central Saanich man last seen on July 8, is asking for privacy following the discovery of his body.

The appeal is part of a message posted on social media Sunday morning updating the public on the search for the man.

“On the evening of July 16, we were able to locate Nathaniel in the Nitinat Lake and we are saddened to share that he has passed away,” it reads.

Nitinat Lake lies halfway between Port Renfrew and Bamfield on the west coast of Vancouver Island. According to an online fundraiser launched July 10, Watters’ last known location was north of Fairy Lake on a forest service road in Port Renfrew.

The last known sighting of Watters in Central Saanich took place around 4:30 p.m. on July 8 in the Keating area.

The social media statement does not supply any details behind Watters’ death but thanks the community for its role during the search for him.

“(It) was incredible and heartwarming to see so many people spend so much of their time to help us find him,” it reads. “Having such a strong community around us makes this very difficult time a bit easier. Please let others know that the search has concluded and remove any posters you may see in the community.”

