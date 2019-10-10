A family is challenging the Greater Vitoria School District over a Lambrick Park baseball academy incident that occurred in the indoor soccer field of Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Oct. 25, 2018. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Family of Lambrick baseball student files claim against school district for severe injury

School district claims students at fault for injury involving pitching machine

The family of a student in Lambrick Park secondary’s baseball academy has filed a civil suit against the Greater Victoria School District over a 2018 incident with a pitching machine that caused a severe head injury.

Filed in June, the suit claims that on Oct. 25, 2018, the plaintiff, a male Lambrick baseball academy player who is now 16, was setting up batting equipment with another student in the Oak Bay Recreation Centre.

The Lambrick baseball program uses the covered facility during the fall and winter months for indoor training, including hitting off of pitching machines.

The claim alleges that another student released a ball into the pitching machine and the ball accidentally struck the plaintiff in the head.

READ MORE: Watch three high school baseball players from Saanich invited to Florida scouting tournament

A CT scan on the plaintiff diagnosed a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage and severe concussion, according to the claim.

The civil suit claims the school district is guilty of negligence in failing to mitigate the risk of brain injury.

The claim asks for financial compensation for damages, as well as wage loss and cost of care the family incurred during recovery. It also says no student enrolled in the program “was told to wear a helmet, nor were they provided helmets, or monitored for their use.”

“There was not adequate staff or supervision present at the premises when the accident occurred,” the claim states.

In its court-filed response, the Greater Victoria School District denies wrongdoing.

The district’s response says the plaintiff, “contrary to prior instruction, entered the batting cage area while [another student] was lining up the pitching machine to ensure the balls were crossing home plate.” It was during this time a ball “collided with the plaintiff.”

The district also claims that the plaintiff and the other student failed to follow instructions and “failed to ensure that no person was within, or about to enter, the trajectory of the pitching machine prior to loading the pitching machine with a ball.”

None of the plaintiff’s allegations or defence claims have yet been proven in court. A hearing date has not been set.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Victoria ferries filling up with long weekend traffic

Just Posted

Victoria ferries filling up with long weekend traffic

7 p.m. ferry to Tsawwassen 61 per cent full

Chilly October sets temperature record for Victoria

Coldest October temperature in a decade recorded Thursday

Spotted on the West Shore: The Lorax

The Dr. Seuss character makes appearances in Langford

Saanich couple devastated after raspberry bush on private property cut down by District contractors

‘I felt physically kicked in the stomach,’ says the resident

Victoria International Airport leader theorizes speculation tax led to decline in passenger numbers

President and CEO Geoff Dickson says more study needed on the issue

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of today’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Most Read