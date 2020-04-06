Fort Royal Pharmacy on Hillside Avenue gave away free hand sanitizer to people this past weekend. (Provided by Hans Bawa)

Family-owned pharmacy gives away free hand sanitizer in Victoria, Oak Bay

Fort Royal Pharmacy asks people to bring their own containers to fill with sanitizer

A family-owned pharmacy spent the weekend giving away free hand sanitizer to help bring positivity to the communities it serves.

Fort Royal Pharmacy asked people to bring their own containers, up to 100 milliliters, which they would refill with hand sanitizer at no charge.

The give away took place at the Fort Royal Pharmacy on Hillside Road on Friday and Sunday, and on Saturday at the Oak Bay location.

Hans Bawa, co-owner, said the pharmacy gave out hand sanitizer to at least 300 people over the span of the weekend.

“We see people come in, who can’t afford hand sanitizer … and we thought hey — we just received a shipment of hand sanitizer and rather than selling them, we wanted to just reach out to people who still needed it or couldn’t afford it — just anyone in the community,” said Bawa.

Bawa was surprised, but pleased by the turnout.

“This is just something good among all the negative news we get bombarded with,” she said.

Fort Royal Pharmacy is planning another hand sanitizer give away on Wednesday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 797 Hillside Ave. and the same time Thursday, April 9 at 2217 Oak Bay Ave. People are asked to bring their own bottles, up to 100 milliliters. The event is contactless and social distancing will be maintained

For more information visit fortroyalpharmacy.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Coronavirus

Most Read