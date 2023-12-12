Family seeks answers 1 year after B.C. man killed helping dog

Abbotsford’s Marc Ellis, 38, was killed in a hit-and-run after stopping to check on wandering pet

The loved ones of a man who was killed a year ago in a hit-and-run collision in Abbotsford have issued a plea for anyone with more information to come forward.

Marc Ellis, 38, was killed Dec. 11, 2022, when he pulled over to corral a dog that he saw wandering in the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road after midnight.

Ellis was struck by a 2019 red Dodge Ram pickup truck and died on the scene. The truck was left behind.

In January, police released footage that showed two people running from the scene, but the footage was in the dark and taken from a distance, and the figures were not easily identifiable.

Investigators said it was believed that the driver and passenger had attended a party in the area before the collision.

The truck was found to be registered to an Abbotsford business, but police have said the owner has not co-operated with the investigation.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said Monday (Dec. 11) that investigators believe there are people who still have “vital information” they have not shared.

The APD has released a video on its social media channels with Ellis’s sister Tamsin Clarke, brother-in-law, and girlfriend Amanda Wegerek.

Clarke said her brother was a “caring animal lover” who was just “trying to do something good” when he stopped to help the dog.

“It did unfortunately lead to him losing his life,” she says in the video.

“As a family, we just hope that the people out there who have information and maybe have remembered some additional information over the past year that they’d like to bring forward to the Abby Police Department, I know we’d appreciate it very much.”

Wegerek also pleaded for more information.

“Put yourself in our shoes. If it was your family, you’d want the right thing. You’d want justice. You’d want some hope in the darkness,” she says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

Marc Ellis died in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 11, 2022 on Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford. (Photo by Vanessa Ellis)