Family still searching for missing Langford man two weeks after disappearance

31-year-old Joshua Bennett was last seen on March 9 in the industrial area near Langford Lanes around 9:30 p.m. Friends, family and police have been searching for him since then. (West Shore RCMP handout)

The family of a missing Langford man is still searching for him two weeks after his disappearance.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Bennett was last seen on March 9 when he was bowling with friends at Langford Lanes at 1907 Langford Pkwy. He left on foot and was seen on surveillance camera footage walking in the industrial area near Langford Lanes shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Bennett could also be seen on surveillance camera at the Cascadia Liquor Store at 977 Langford Pkwy. earlier that day.

Bennett’s uncle, Clayton Leachman, said search and rescue teams were searching through the areas near Westhills and Glen Lake in Langford on Saturday and will continue to do so on Sunday.

RCMP investigators have also deployed many resources into locating Bennett.

Police have searched the area surrounding Langford Lanes with the assistance of the Dive Team, K-9 unit, Search and Rescue, RCMP drone and the Langford Fire Department.

Leachman said the family is offering a $10,000 reward for Bennett’s safe return. He said the family has concerning information in regards to his whereabouts but are not getting any leads. They are still hopeful that he is alive.

“He’s the kind of guy that calls his mom to say ‘I’m OK,’ that’s the part that’s scary,” Leachman said. “After a week somehow he would go ‘my mom is scared I gotta tell my mom something.’”

Leachman said Bennett recently sold his home and is the kind of man that shows up to work everyday. His disappearance is considered to be very out of character to the family.

“This kid is so on the ball,” Leachman said. “He’s 31, he’s finished his apprenticeship, he sold his house…I’m so confident he wouldn’t put himself at that much of a risk…I don’t think he’s dead…you don’t want to think that, you can’t.”

Bennett’s friends, Sean Paterson and Jill Pelly, are imploring people to check dashboard camera footage from the evening of March 9 and to keep eyes peeled for Bennett or any other signs of him.

Both Paterson and Pelly said they are not sure what direction Bennett was headed in but assumed he would be going past Belmont Secondary School and towards Glen Lake Road and Sooke Road where his friends live.

Bennett is described as six foot, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue Levis jeans, an olive green Volcom jacket and black shoes when he was last seen.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said police are investigating “all avenues at this point.”

“We don’t have anything to point towards this being criminal in nature or any foul play but it’s definitely out of character so at this point we are concerned for his safety and well-being,” Saggar said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-877-222-8477 (TIPS).

