Family walks B.C.'s Highway of Tears to remember sister gone 31 years

Ramona Wilson went missing near Smithers in 1994; her remains were found 10 months later

Members of the Wilson family walked from Prince George to Smithers last week to raise awareness of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls.

They walked along Highway 16, which has been dubbed the Highway of Tears, because so many women and girls have gone missing along that stretch of road.

Matilda Wilson also walked to remind people that her daughter's murder remains unsolved.

Ramona Wilson, 16, went missing on June 11, 1994. Her body was found ten months later. No one has ever been arrested for her murder.

Her older sister, Brenda, also walked with their mom Matilda, taking turns along the way.

"We want to bring awareness to the many unsolved cases of MMIWG and also, mostly, we want to find answers in Ramona's case, so if anybody has any information, concrete information, we have received information before, but some of the timelines didn't line up, or or things like that.

"The information has not been the full information, people are telling us things, but they might not be telling the whole story," she said. "We need to hear the whole story, and it needs to be concrete. It needs to be able to bring justice to Ramona's case."

Brenda said she has not lost hope they will get answers in her case.

"Every day I pray that we will find some kind of justice for Ramona."

They finished the extended walk with the annual Ramona Lisa Wilson Memorial Walk, from Lake Kathlyn to Yelich Road, near where her body was found.

Brenda said she'll never forget her little sister's contagious laugh.

"Her character, her humour, she always made us laugh," she said. "She's the youngest. She got away with a lot of things, and she was cute, and she just was the apple of our eyes."