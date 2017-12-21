Neil and Michele Salmond are selling their expansive Christmas decoration collection to Merridale Cidery. Black Press file photo

Famous Tuxedo Drive Christmas display will live on at Merridale Cidery in Cobble Hill

Cobble Hill cidery to buy the Salmond family’s Tuxedo Drive Christmas display

The famous Tuxedo Drive Christmas lights and decoration display has found a new home.

Saanich residents Neil and Michelle Salmond announced this would be the final year they’d set up the display and that the extensive collection is for sale.

And they have a taker.

Merridale Cider from Cobble Hill is stepping forward to take over the collection.

For 29-year-old Stephanie Salmond, next year will be a strange one. The Christmas display has been a part of my life since her parents started building the collection after she was born.

“It’s going to be weird having a normal house,” Stephanie said. “I have early memories of magic springing up in the front yard and all these people coming to look at things. I feel like I’m really popular every year because when I step over the rope [to go inside my house], people say, ‘Oohhh, she lives there.’”

The display will be well received at Merridale Cidery, a destination apple orchard and farm setting in Cobble Hill.

“I won’t have to drive around the neighbourhood 10 times to find a spot,” Stephanie said. “And it’s a relief to know it’s staying on the Island. It’ll be prefect at Merridale, a beautiful setting and a great place to put my parents’ Christmas legacy.”

