Higher fares for the Washington State Ferry sailing between Anacortes, WA and Sidney will kick in Oct. 1. (Black Press File).

Fares for ferry between United States and Sidney rise Oct. 1

Fares will rise again on May 1, 2020

Visitors travelling to Sidney and the rest of Greater Victoria by ferry from the United States will see fares rise not once, but twice, starting next month, then again next year.

The fares for vehicles and passengers travelling on the Anacortes-Sidney run will go up 2.5 per cent and two per cent respectively, starting Oct. 1. after the Washington State Transport Commission had approved the increases in early August.

Fares for oversized vehicles on the Anacortes-Sidney route will pay an additional five per cent. The no-show fee for reservations will go up to 100 percent of the one-way fare paid, based on a standard sized vehicle.

RELATED: No immediate plan to electrify Washington State ferry to Sidney

These increases will remain in effect until May 1, 2020 when new fares will come into effect. Fares for vehicles will go up 2.5 per cent, fares for passengers two per cent, and fares for oversized vehicles on the Anacortes-Sidney route will go up another five per cent. A summer surcharge raising funds for the construction of new vessels will go up 25 per cent.

While fares vary depending on the category of traveller and vehicles used, a full adult fare would be $20.65 (US) on Oct. 1, then $21.30 (US) on May 1, 2020. A standard vehicle fare would be $57.95 (US) on Oct. 1, and $59.65 (US) on May 1, 2020. The lowest rate for an oversized vehicle would be $91.95 (US) on Oct. 1 and $99 (US) on May 1, 2020.

A full break-down is available of various fees is available here.

The increases come among on-going changes to the Washington State Ferry system as it moves towards what officials call a greener, all-electric fleet as part of a larger effort to de-carbonize its economy.

Just over 130,000 people travelled on the Sidney route in 2018, a drop of 0.5 per cent, according to official statistics. That includes 108,471 on the main Anacortes-Sidney run, and another 21,532 on the Friday-Harbour Sidney run.

Looking at the big picture, the Sidney accounts for a fraction of the overall system — 0.5 per cent. In 2018, Washington State Ferries carried 24.687 million people.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Weed killer sabotage claimed in Langley blueberry farm lawsuit

Just Posted

Greater Victoria bird monitoring organization celebrates 25th anniversary

The Rocky Point Bird Observatory is hosting a special event for the public

Greater Victoria Students to participate in downtown Orange Shirt Day celebrations

People will wear orange t-shirts to raise awareness about residential schools on Sept. 30

Candidate corner: Cowichan hopefuls talk economic development

Black Press Media reached out to the candidates running in the 2019… Continue reading

North Saanich candidate steps up for other amputees

Ron Broda talks about his journey with a prosthetic limb

Fares for ferry between United States and Sidney rise Oct. 1

Fares will rise again on May 1, 2020

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed killer sabotage claimed in Langley blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in B.C.

Undefeated, every time

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

Most Read