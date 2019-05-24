The City of Colwood removed Stumpy from its home this week due to safety concerns. (Facebook/City of Colwood)

Farewell Stumpy: City of Colwood removes landmark due to safety concerns

Intersection targeted for upgrades from nearby developments

Stumpy, a familiar Colwood landmark was removed from its home at the corner of Lagoon and Metchosin Roads by the City this week.

An online statement from the City of Colwood says the large tree stump was removed due to safety concerns since the wood has deteriorated and rotted.

“Chunks of rotten wood had begun to fall off the poor old stump as squirrels burrowed in,” the statement reads. “The City could not take the chance of someone getting hit on the head.”

Sandra Russell, communications manager for the City of Colwood said when the City was discussing the Official Community Plan, senior staff met with Chiefs and Councils of local First Nations and brought up Stumpy.

“It had become a safety issue and there was some contemplation at that time that it might be removed,” Russell said. “The response that the City got was that there were no cultural considerations for them at that time.”

The City took steps to ensure Stumpy is not designated as a heritage tree.

The removal of Stumpy will also improve visibility at the intersection for people using the crosswalk between Royal Bay Bakery and Sangster Elementary School.

Nearby developments by the Lagoon that are building out will also trigger an upgrade to the intersection.

Known to some as a Welcome Tree, Russell said there isn’t any official documentation about the significance behind Stumpy.

“It definitely has been a landmark for generations,” Russell said. “It was an easily identifiable tree and it would have been a natural landmark for people.”

