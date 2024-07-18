Fast-moving fire triggers evacuation order south of Ashcroft

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 76 properties in the Venables Valley area

The Shetland Creek wildfire south of Ashcroft as seen from Venables Valley. The fire has prompted an evacuation order for 76 properties in the Venables Valley community.

A fast-moving fire south of Ashcroft and west of Highway 1 has prompted the evacuation of the community at Venables Valley.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) issued the evacuation order late Wednesday, July 17, due to the Shetland Creek wildfire, which started north of Spences Bridge on July 12. As of 10 p.m. on July 17, the fire was an estimated 285 hectares.

The TNRD has also issued an evacuation alert along the Highway 1 corridor from the northern edge of Spences Bridge to just south of the Village of Ashcroft boundary at Hat Creek Road.

An evacuation order and two evacuation alerts for areas near Spences Bridge were issued by the Cook's Ferry Band on July 16. The Cook's Ferry evacuation order does not affect any addressed properties.

The TNRD evacuation order affects some 76 addressed properties in TNRD Area "I" at Venables Valley. Emergency Support Services were set up at the Cache Creek Community Hall to assist evacuees with accommodation and other immediate needs.

Flames from the Shetland Creek wildfire were clearly visible from the Village of Ashcroft, 22 kilometres away, and ash was falling throughout the region all day.

BC Wildfire is responding to the Shetland Creek blaze with 10 personnel to work overnight, alongside two bulldozers, two excavators and three water tenders.

A structure protection specialist has also been assigned to this incident. BC Wildfire has categorized this incident as a “full response suppression of an unwanted wildfire to limit spread.”

A second fire near Spences Bridge, the Teit Creek wildfire, is estimated at 249 hectares and was discovered on July 13.

BC Wildfire is on scene with a modified response, which is managed using a combination of techniques to minimize costs and damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire. This response method is used when there is no immediate threat to values.

The Teit Creek blaze is burning in an inaccessible area on an extremely steep slope, with no road or safe access route. The terrain is very challenging and hazardous to ground personnel.

Both fires were caused by lightning.

Two small fires on Highway 1 between Cache Creek and Savona briefly closed the highway during the afternoon of July 17, but were brought under control by Cache Creek Fire Rescue, Ashcroft Fire Rescue and the BC Wildfire Service.

Since July 5, the daily high temperature in the Ashcroft region has exceeded 32 C, with several days topping 40 C. Environment Canada says that daily highs in the area will be between 38 C and 40 C through Monday, July 22.

For information about evacuation orders and alerts in the TNRD, go to eoc.tnrd.ca; you can also call the TNRD Emergency Operation Centre at 20-377-7188.

For information about wildfires in B.C., download the free BC Wildfire service app for Android and Apple, or visit the BC Wildfire Service website at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status.