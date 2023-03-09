WorkSafe BC has concluded that the death of the driver of a dump truck was likely distracted before rolling the truck into a water-filled ditch on a gravel lane near Boys Road in October, 2021, killing him. (WorkSafe BC photo)

WorkSafe BC has concluded that the death of the driver of a dump truck was likely distracted before rolling the truck into a water-filled ditch on a gravel lane near Boys Road in October, 2021, killing him. (WorkSafe BC photo)

Fatal Duncan area dumptruck rollover likely result of distraction: WorkSafe BC

Probe could not determine why driver was so close to road’s edge when incident occurred

WorkSafe BC has concluded that the driver of a dump truck was likely distracted when his vehicle overturned on a dirt access road that ran north off Boys Road on Oct. 21, 2021, and came to rest on its roof in a body of water, resulting in his death.

In documents released through a Freedom of Information request, WorkSafe BC said the driver of the truck was an independent contractor, whose name was redacted in the documents, who had received a load of rocks and fill on reserve land owned by Cowichan Tribes and was transporting it to a dump site at another location.

RELATED STORY: ONE PERSON DEAD AFTER WORK-SITE ACCIDENT IN DUNCAN

The trucker was driving on the east edge of the dirt road that serviced multiple lots near Boys Road that had a body of water on each side.

“The truck drove to the east, off the road, and rolled into the water,” WorkSafe said.

“The truck’s driver-side front wheel went over the shoulder and the rest of the truck followed. The truck then overturned and came to rest on its roof. The cab of the truck was submerged in water. The driver of the dump truck sustained fatal injuries.”

WorkSafe’s investigation determined that the incident was not the result of a mechanical failure, a medical event, or distraction due to cell phone use.

The investigation could not identify why the driver was driving along the road’s edge, which put him on a trajectory to the water.

“There was nothing evident on the road that may have caused the driver to drive along the shoulder, presenting the possibility that the driver was distracted for an unknown reason or misjudged his vehicle’s path as he approached the water,” WorkSafe concluded.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

auto accident

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians making fewer trips to the grocery store as inflation pinches: RBC report
Next story
Canada Post announces its first all-electric delivery fleet is in Nanaimo

Just Posted

A piece of plastic along the Dallas Road waterfront in March, 2023. Victoria is looking at a bylaw to curb single-use products, but it won’t involve a fee. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria council won’t bring in fees on single-use cups, takeout containers

A sign on the wall outside the Save-on-Foods at Colwood Corners informs customers of the new parking rules. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
‘Ridiculous’: Customers vent, shop elsewhere as Colwood mall adds pay parking

A Southern Resident female orca leaps from the water while breaching in Puget Sound, west of Seattle. Females examined in a new study were capturing less prey and spent less time hunting than their male counterparts, contrary to previously understood gender behaviour among southern residents. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Study finds endangered orcas hunting longer, catching less than northern B.C. counterparts

A doctor who formerly worked in Duncan is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for contempt in divorce proceedings. (File photo)
Former Vancouver Island doctor wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Pop-up banner image