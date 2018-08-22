UPDATED: Fatal Malahat crash leaves ferries full, lengthy detour route

Northbound lane now open, southbound to open around 5:30 p.m.

Traffic heading north on the Trans-Canada Highway up the Malahat being rerouted onto Westshore Parkway. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

UPDATED: The northbound lande on the Malahat is now open. The southbound lane is expected to be open by 5:30 p.m.

A fatal crash on the Malahat Wednesday morning is causing significant traffic delays around the south Island.

The driver of a sewage truck died in the collision with a blue SUV just after 8 a.m. The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with injuries.

The Malahat has opened northbound at Goldstream Park, but still remains closed southbound. Long delays can be expected northbound due to congestion.

#BCHwy1 NB #Malahat is now OPEN after an earlier collision, SB remains closed, estimate to fully re-open in both directions is 5:30 PM https://t.co/ACNCyK4hcp — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 22, 2018

Earlier today traffic was being detoured via the Pacific Marine Circle Route.

Northbound traffic can access the circle route by exiting Highway 1 at the Millstream Interchange, onto Veterans Memorial Parkway, and then travelling along Highway 14 via Port Renfrew.

Southbound traffic can access the circle route via Highway 18 through Lake Cowichan.

The City of Langford said drivers attempting to use Finlayson Arm Road as a detour will be turned around.

#ServiceNotice #BrentwoodBay – #MillBay #Klitsa Please be advised as a result of the Malahat closure sailings are sold out in both directions for vehicle traffic for the remainder of the day. https://t.co/H4paPJBqPS ^gl — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) August 22, 2018

The crash has affected the B.C. Ferries as well. Sailings for the ferry running between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay are sold out for the rest of the day.

The B.C. Coroners Service is in the early stages of its investigation involving a man in his 30s.

