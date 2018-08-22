Traffic heading north on the Trans-Canada Highway up the Malahat being rerouted onto Westshore Parkway. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

UPDATED: Fatal Malahat crash leaves ferries full, lengthy detour route

Northbound lane now open, southbound to open around 5:30 p.m.

UPDATED: The northbound lande on the Malahat is now open. The southbound lane is expected to be open by 5:30 p.m.

A fatal crash on the Malahat Wednesday morning is causing significant traffic delays around the south Island.

The driver of a sewage truck died in the collision with a blue SUV just after 8 a.m. The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with injuries.

RELATED: Fatal sewage truck crash closes Malahat in both directions

The Malahat has opened northbound at Goldstream Park, but still remains closed southbound. Long delays can be expected northbound due to congestion.

Earlier today traffic was being detoured via the Pacific Marine Circle Route.

Northbound traffic can access the circle route by exiting Highway 1 at the Millstream Interchange, onto Veterans Memorial Parkway, and then travelling along Highway 14 via Port Renfrew.

Southbound traffic can access the circle route via Highway 18 through Lake Cowichan.

READ MORE: Malahat closure snarls traffic

READ MORE: Car crash on the Malahat leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

The City of Langford said drivers attempting to use Finlayson Arm Road as a detour will be turned around.

The crash has affected the B.C. Ferries as well. Sailings for the ferry running between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay are sold out for the rest of the day.

The B.C. Coroners Service is in the early stages of its investigation involving a man in his 30s.

UPATED: Fatal Malahat crash leaves ferries full, lengthy detour route

Northbound lane expected to be open by 3:30 p.m., southbound lane to remain closed

UPDATED: Fatal sewage-truck crash closes Malahat in both directions

Officials expect serious traffic delays after truck flipped

