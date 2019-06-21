Fatal apartment fire in Saanich under investigation by police, fire and coroner services

A woman in her 60s died as a result of the fire on Richmond Road

A woman in her 60s died after an apartment fire on Richmond Road in Saanich that left two other residents in the hospital with unconfirmed injuries.

Fire crews received a call around 4:30 a.m. on Friday for a structure fire in the 2600-block of Richmond Road where crews were met with heavy smoke and flames pouring out of a fourth floor balcony.

According to Saanich Fire captain and public information officer Jerry Tomljenovic, crews performed four separate ladder rescues on various balconies and then proceeded to fight the fire.

RELATED: UPDATED: One person dead and two in hospital after morning apartment fire in Saanich

Tomljenovic says six units were directly affected and 18 units were affected by smoke and water damage with investigators still on scene.

The woman who died was found in the hallway of the fourth floor and later succumbed to her injuries.

According to Tomljenovic approximately 50 people were evacuated and all displaced residents are at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre where food, clothing and lodging is being issued until they are allowed back inside.

The two other people taken to hospital were suffering from smoke inhalation and are currently under further assessment.

Saanich Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich told the media police officers in the detective division, the forensic team and the patrol unit are all involved with the investigation although he could not say whether the fire was suspicious.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria fire deemed ‘suspicious’

“Any time anybody perishes in a fire it’s very significant,” he said. “It impacts that family, it impacts that neighbourhood and it impacts the community. We obviously take it very seriously that’s why we’re working here with our partner agencies we’re looking into this as deeply as we can to make sure cover everything.”

When pressed on whether he thought this fire was connected to a recent string of suspicious fires Kowalewich said any time there’s a series of crimes, officers investigate every angle to make sure they haven’t missed anything.

The investigation which involves police crews, fire crews and the B.C. Coroner’s Service, will involve looking at video surveillance, speaking to the occupants — especially the ones living closest to the centre of the fire — and speaking to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

An update on the fire is expected to come this weekend.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Three departments responded to a structure fire in the 2600-block of Richmond Road early Friday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Previous story
Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll
Next story
Black Ball Ferry Line’s summer schedule sees extra daily sailing

Just Posted

PHOTOS: ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ tribal school celebrates Indigenous Day with Yellow Wolf Powow

Traditional drumming, singing and dancing brings school together in celebration

Victoria man who attacked police dog sentenced to two years in jail

Police dog Uno recovered from his injuries and later returned to work

SNC Lavelin report recommends safety changes at Admirals Road, Esson Road intersection

Ministry says changes not within the scope of the Mckenzie interchange project

Wingfest raises $14,000 for Victoria Hospital Foundation

In honour of Eliza Mae — the ‘sickest child in the province’

UPDATED: One person dead and two in hospital after morning apartment fire in Saanich

Residents were evacuated shortly after 4 a.m. Friday

Fatal apartment fire in Saanich under investigation by police, fire and coroner services

A woman in her 60s died as a result of the fire on Richmond Road

Man arrested for armed robbery and jewelry theft in Nanaimo

Suspect charged for robbery of Best Buy Liquor Store, theft of rings at Woodgrove Centre

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read