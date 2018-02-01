Father accused of Christmas Day murders back in court today

Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of daughters

Criminal defence lawyer Kevin McCullough representing Andrew Berry spoke outside the courthouse after the hearing.

Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day, made his second court appearance this morning.

Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father accused of murdering his two daughters on Christmas Day, is back in court this morning. At his bail hearing on Jan.4 he was given one month to secure legal counsel. There is a publication ban in effect for today’s hearing. #oakbay #yyj — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) February 1, 2018

Berry appeared in the courtroom by video, hair cut short and sitting very still.

While a publication ban was in effect for today’s hearing, Berry’s criminal defence lawyer, Kevin McCullough, spoke outside the courthouse after the hearing.

“It’s not fair to argue a case in the media. I hope that the presumtion of innocence is here,” said McCullough. “It is so important for the protection of our democracy, that presumption of innocence be alive and well.”

Next court date is set for Feb.22 where preliminary trial dates are expected to be set.