Criminal defence lawyer Kevin McCullough representing Andrew Berry spoke outside the courthouse after the hearing.

Father accused of Christmas Day murders back in court today

Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of daughters

Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day, made his second court appearance this morning.

Berry appeared in the courtroom by video, hair cut short and sitting very still.

While a publication ban was in effect for today’s hearing, Berry’s criminal defence lawyer, Kevin McCullough, spoke outside the courthouse after the hearing.

“It’s not fair to argue a case in the media. I hope that the presumtion of innocence is here,” said McCullough. “It is so important for the protection of our democracy, that presumption of innocence be alive and well.”

Next court date is set for Feb.22 where preliminary trial dates are expected to be set.

 

