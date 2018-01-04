Father charged with murder of two young daughters appears in court

The father of two young girls found dead on Christmas Day appeared in court today facing two counts of second-degree murder. Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, is being charged in connection with the deaths of his two daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, whose bodies were found in his Oak Bay apartment on Dec. 25. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The father of two young girls found dead on Christmas Day made his first appearance in court today facing two counts of second-degree murder.

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, is charged in connection with the deaths of his two daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, whose bodies were found in his Oak Bay apartment on Dec. 25.

Andrew Berry appeared before the court in a grey hoodie with dishevelled hair – his right hand in a bandage.

Judge Ronald Webb ordered Berry to have no contact with the girls’ mother Sarah Cotton.

Berry will remain in custody until his next court apprearance set for Feb.1 at 9:30 a.m.

On Christmas Day, Chloe and Aubrey were in the care of their father at his apartment on the corner of Beach Drive and Goodwin Street. The children were supposed to go home to their mother’s house on Christmas afternoon but didn’t arrive. Their mother Sarah Cotton contacted the Oak Bay police who responded to Berry’s apartment and found the bodies of the two girls.

Andrew Berry was found in the apartment with them, suffering from injuries, and was taken to the hospital. Berry was arrested and charged upon release from the hospital.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the double homicide and aren’t releasing any other information as the matter is before the courts.

 

British Columbia Court Services Online shows Andrew Berry charged with two counts of second-degree murder, sworn on Jan. 3.

