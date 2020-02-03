Father of murdered realtor still waits for arrests after 12 years

Jeff Buziak was in Victoria on Sunday for the 10th memorial walk for his daughter Lindsay

Jeff Buziak, father of 24-year-old Lindsay Buziak murdered 11 years ago in Saanich, walks at the front of a past memorial walk. (Black Press Media file photo)

As he walks in front of a group of about 100 people, Jeff Buziak gets flashbacks of his daughter — Lindsay — “some good, some not so good.”

More than a decade ago, Buziak held his daughter’s body in his arms at the morgue, vowing he would do everything and anything he could to find those responsible for her murder.

Lindsay, a Saanich realtor, was 24 when she was stabbed to death while showing a home on Feb. 2, 2008.

Buziak, who lives in Calgary now, flew back to the Island for the 10th memorial walk on Sunday. People gathered and mingled at Saanich Municipal Hall holding signs, eventually making their way to the Legislature building in downtown Victoria.

Questions about Lindsay, the safety of the community and “what is taking so long” linger in the air. Despite a forecast for rain, the sun was out which drew comments from some of those in attendance that Lindsay was “shining down” on them.

“It’s real people [who] are doing something, not just saying something,” said Buziak. “They show up.”

Buziak says the conversations at the walk centred around her death, but also of the fear that still remains in the community.

“She was this vibrant, wonderful young woman,” he says. “But anytime that talk comes up it’s switched to … why isn’t this solved? How can she get murdered and nothing be done about it in 12 years?”

Buziak says a number of Lindsay’s friends were at the walk but were scared to be identified because they fear they will be next. “Because nothing’s been done, they don’t trust the police … they’re afraid.”

Since 2008, Buziak has appeared on Dr. Phil, Dateline and several podcasts in an effort to find answers. He has also been in contact with Saanich police several times over the years and wrote an open letter to Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in November 2019 but never heard back.

“I don’t want answers, I want arrests.”



