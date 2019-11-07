Fatso Peanut Butter launches campaign to support sex workers in Victoria

Fatso will give 100 per cent of their profit from apparel sales to Peers Victoria

Fatso High Performance Peanut Butter and Peers Victoria launch a campaign that will see 100 per cent of profit from appearl sales go towards supporting sex workers in the community. (EatFatso.com)

Owning a business is a privilege, says Jill Van Gyn, founder and CEO of Fatso High-Performance Peanut Butter, adding that much of the company’s success is thanks to the communities that have supported them.

According to a statement, those involved with Fatso recognize that the idea of community doesn’t always include marginalized, invisible groups and the organizations that seek to support them.

This is why Fatso will donate 100 per cent of profits from apparel sales to Peers Victoria – an organization that supports sex workers and is run by sex workers – in order to raise the voices of the invisible and the marginalized.

Both organizations want to see sex work decriminalized and the stigma associated with the work dismantled.

Current and former sex workers, along with those involved with Peers, model the clothing that will help fund important services such as counselling, education and employment programming, along with helping to expand their night outreach program.

To see the clothing line visit eatfatso.com/pages/peers-and-fatso.



