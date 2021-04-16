Faulty sprinklers to blame for second Cedar Hill Golf Course clubhouse closure in just over a year

The District of Saanich announced April 12 that the Cedar Hill Golf Course clubhouse would remain closed for at least six months for repairs after a flood on Feb. 14 caused by faulty sprinklers. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich golfers will have to wait at least six more months for the Cedar Hill Golf Course clubhouse to reopen following yet another flood at the facility.

On Feb. 14, a “faulty sprinkler fitting” caused the flood – the second at the clubhouse in just over a year, explained Megan Catalano, a communications manager for Saanich.

Crews were in the process of finishing repairs following the first deluge that occurred in January 2020 – also caused by a sprinkler malfunction – when the facility was once again soaked. Since that time, the clubhouse has been closed. While repairs were taking place, the pandemic began and the facility closure was extended.

This week, the district confirmed the cause of the February flood and announced that the restoration work will take a minimum of six months – though “the reopening date is unknown,” she said.

The closure has not impacted the golf course itself and the green remains open for play.

Golf course staff told Catalano on April 14 that the course is in “amazing condition” and golfers are welcome to come by any time. In response to COVID-19, tee times have been spaced out, walk-ons aren’t permitted, gathering places are temporarily closed and golf carts can only be used by one rider or members of the same household.

To book a tee time, call 250-475-7151 with at least 24-hour notice. Those wishing to book up to five days in advance can do so online at saanich.ca.

READ ALSO: Flood at Cedar Hill Golf Course clubhouse leads to six-month closure

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichfloodingGolf