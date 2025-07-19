Favourable weather aids Similkameen Valley wildfire fight

The Placer Creek wildfire east of E.C. Manning Provincial Park, 3,100 hectares in size, remains out of control

Cooler temperatures and lighter winds have aided crews' battle against a 3,100-hectare blaze in the Similkameen Valley, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said Saturday, July 19.

The Placer Creek wildfire, located south of Princeton and just east of Highway 3 and E.C. Manning Provincial Park, remains out of control.

Favourable weather over the last 24 hours, however, has helped keep fire behaviour to Rank 2 (low vigour surface fire) and Rank 3 (moderately vigorous surface fire), BCWS shared in an update.

The blaze even displayed Rank 1 fire behaviour on Saturday morning, "smouldering along the ground," the provincial group said.

Crews are continuing to focus on the western and northern flanks of the blaze to prevent growth towards communities, properties and Highway 3. The northwest flank of the fire displayed "active fire behaviour" as recent as late Friday afternoon.

Ten helicopters and 118 firefighters are on scene. An additional 24 pieces of heavy equipment have responded.

"On the western flank of the fire, crews have made good gains in containment and are advancing further southward along the Bobcat Forest Service Road," BCWS said.

Temperatures have dropped to the mid and low 20s C in the Placer Creek area after a multi-day stretch of above-season marks to start the week. Winds are decreasing on Saturday, staying west between 10-15 km/h, BCWS added.

A dry spell in the area is also expected to end, with precipitation in the forecast on Sunday and Monday.

There are no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire. DriveBC is not reporting any closures on Highway 3 due to the blaze, as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 3 and nearby communities, BCWS said.

"Ground crews and helicopters are actioning all areas where the wildfire has been able to cross the established control line and are using direct attack methods wherever possible," its update reads.